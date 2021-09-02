YGGDRASH Trading Down 38% Over Last 7 Days (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $68,690.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 38% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00132974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00843436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049433 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

