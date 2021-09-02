YOU COIN Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $805,964.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

