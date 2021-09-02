Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.95.

DAO stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $47,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $3,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

