Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 616,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.64. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 37,441.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 214,163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yunji by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

