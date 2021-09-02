Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

