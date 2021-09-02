Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. BrightView reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 237.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

