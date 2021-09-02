Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

