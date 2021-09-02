Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $128.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $510.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,846 shares of company stock worth $234,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

FFIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

