Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Global Net Lease also posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.