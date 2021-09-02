Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $1.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,098. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

