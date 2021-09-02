Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.04. Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVA opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.00.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

