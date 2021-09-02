Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. CONMED posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,504. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

