Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce $23.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 601,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

