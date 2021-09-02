Zacks: Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. 2,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,897. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

