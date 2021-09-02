Zacks: Analysts Expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Markforged stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 1,158,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,325. Markforged has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

