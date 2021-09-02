Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Repligen posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,326. Repligen has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $286.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 159.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.25 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $7,982,173. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

