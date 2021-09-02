Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report sales of $136.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.56 million to $161.85 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $581.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.29 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $787.94 million, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $904.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 3,405,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $51,282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.