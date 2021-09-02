Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 826.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,836 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

