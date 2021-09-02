Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Masco posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

