Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.79 million and the highest is $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 876,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 145,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.