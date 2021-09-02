Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $291.17.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total transaction of $769,557.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,029 shares of company stock worth $60,108,383. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

