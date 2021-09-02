Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO remained flat at $$12.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,581. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

