Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Franchise Group posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 454.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

