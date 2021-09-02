Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post $63.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.60 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FC traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $42.27. 87 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $598.42 million, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

