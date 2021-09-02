Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $911.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

