Zacks: Brokerages Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.44. ModivCare reported earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.32. The company had a trading volume of 113,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

