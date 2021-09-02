Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.11. Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,960 shares of company stock worth $14,858,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MYGN traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 13,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,125. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

