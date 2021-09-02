Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report $37.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $244.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131,480 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $404.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.22.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

