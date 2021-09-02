Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Hold

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 have been stable of late. The company expects strong steel demand, driven by elevated spending on residential and construction sector in North America, continued recovery in the manufacturing sector and strong highway infrastructure activities. Volumes in Europe are anticipated to remain healthy on the increasing demand from construction and industrial end market. Commercial Metals' construction activity in Poland remains strong driven by the residential markets. These factors will boost steel shipment levels in North America and Europe and support the company’s results in the fiscal fourth quarter. Escalating scarp and freight costs, labor shortages as well as supply chain bottlenecks might impact the company's margin performance in the near term.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,615. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,664,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,093,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

