Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DZS will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the second quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in DZS by 21.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

