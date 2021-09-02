Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Sell

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.