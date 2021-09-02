Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Sell

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 945,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,352. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

About Field Trip Health

