Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSAAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.