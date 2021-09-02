Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Hold

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MITO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MITO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

