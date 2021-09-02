Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

VER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.86.

NYSE VER opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485,959 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

