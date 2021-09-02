Zacks Investment Research Lowers Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

DM opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.29. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,694 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

