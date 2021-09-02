Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) to Sell

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Foxtons Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

FXTGY stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $299.46 million, a P/E ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

