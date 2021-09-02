Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to “Buy”

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.91. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

