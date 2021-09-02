Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Shares of BMA opened at $18.40 on Monday. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banco Macro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

