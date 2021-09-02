Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NYSE NET opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $129.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of -281.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 947,789 shares of company stock valued at $102,115,055. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,835,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $64,481,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

