Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Buy

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

WES stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

