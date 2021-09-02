Zano Tops 1-Day Volume of $233,910.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Zano has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00005497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and $233,910.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,950.62 or 0.99687577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.17 or 0.00948316 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00486756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00364095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,827,300 coins and its circulating supply is 10,797,800 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

