Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $482.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $582.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.47 and its 200-day moving average is $511.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.14.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

