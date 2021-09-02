ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $5,846,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

