Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.24.
ZION opened at $57.17 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
