Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION opened at $57.17 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.