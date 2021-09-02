Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.