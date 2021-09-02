ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits Market Cap of $183.16 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $183.16 million and $12.78 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00156878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.12 or 0.07559624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.97 or 0.99922154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.78 or 0.00836609 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

