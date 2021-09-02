Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

ZTS stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.89. 14,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,993. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average is $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

