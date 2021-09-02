ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 518,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

