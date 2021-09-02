ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 518,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.
About ZTE
