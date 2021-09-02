Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 12,183 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $205,892.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60.

ZUO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

