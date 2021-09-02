Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDEV opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

